Walk for Life set for September

PRC Medical has scheduled its Walk for Life for Saturday, September 16. Registration begins at 9am in ballrooms C and D of the Douglasville Conference Center. The walk will commence at 10am around the downtown Douglasville Square.

Other activities include a photo booth, balloon animals, face painting, door prizes and an opportunity to bid on a stay at a five-bedroom beachfront condominium in Panama City Beach which sleeps 12. The local Chick-fil-A restaurants on Highway 5 and Fairburn Road are sponsoring the walk. Each sponsored walker will receive a goody bag from Chick-fil-A.

Walkers who raise $175 receive a free walk tee-shirt and silver precious feet pin; those who raise $1000 will be honored at a special dinner with the PRC board and executive director; first, second, and third places in total funds may choose a gift basket of valuable products worth hundreds of dollars.

Walk sponsor pledge forms may be downloaded at partnersofprc.com. Walkers are not required to collect money; sponsor statements are sent out in October. Local businesses and churches may donate items for the winning baskets and will be recognized with prominently displayed logos.

The walk is a major fund-raiser for PRC Medical which is a non-profit organization providing help to women and families in the community. For 31 years the mission of PRC Medical has been to offer safety and care to those affected by unplanned pregnancies by providing accurate information about all available choices and encouraging life-affirming decisions. Offices are located at 3030 Chapel Hill Road.

For more information contact Dawn Brown at 770.920.1000 or development@partnersofprc.com. Walkers may register online at partnersofprc.com beginning in August.