Lights, Camera, Douglas County – Movies Filmed in Douglas County

Many websites have sprung up that focus on the fi lm industry in Georgia. One popular blog-like website, www.tourgeorgiafilm.com features the “scoop” on filming in Georgia from local insiders and fans. It posts about local film releases and events on their calendar. Viewers can explore the many films that have been shot around Georgia, and can keep up with current filming and get the inside scoop on how to become an extra. While most social media outlets announce casting calls for extras, it is generally short notice. This website offers advice on availability, headshots, typical wages and explains what your duties will most likely be. The website also offers resources, such as external links and casting company information.

For those who are interested in being an extra, an informative website is www.projectcasting.com. Production companies can post casting calls for free, and the site posts videos and acting tips. As of press time, according to projectcasting.com, Tyler Perry Studios is holding open casting calls for new talent in Atlanta. What does the future hold for the fi lm and television industry in Douglas County? One can only guess, but we can expect to see our community portrayed on the big and small screen frequently as word continues to spread about our ideal environment for the industry. And that’s a great thing for all of us who live and work here!