Kids Glo Party at Douglasville First UMC

For the past six months, Douglasville First United Methodist Church has been revisioning its’ kids’ ministry. “We realized we needed to focus more energy on providing a dynamic ministry to the kids of our church and the community,” said Rev. Brett DeHart, the church’s Senior Pastor. “Kids so need a solid foundation these days. They need to know that God loves them and that God is there for them every day.” The church is investing $50,000 to renovate the kids’ space and improve programming.

The revisioned ministry will kick-off with a Glo Party for the community on Friday, August 18 from 6:00 - 8:30pm at the church located at 6167 Prestley Mill Road, across the street from WellStar Douglas Hospital. The Glo Party will feature glo in the dark games, inflatibles, a snowball fight, DJ and dancing, and dinner. Kids ages preschool to rising 5th grade and their families are invited to this free event. Two days later on Sunday, August 20, the church will launch its’ new “Kids’ Church” during 11:00am worship services (traditional and contemporary). Everyone is welcome.