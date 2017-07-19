July is Parks and Recreation Month in Douglas County

Since 1985, the US has celebrated July as the Nation’s official Park and Recreation Month. Created by the National Recreation and Park Association, this month specifically highlights the vital role local parks and recreation agencies, such as the Douglas County Parks and Recreation Department, play in conservation, health and wellness, and social equity efforts in communities across the country.

The Douglas County Board of Commissioners has proclaimed July as ‘Parks and Recreation Month’ in Douglas County.

The Douglas County Parks and Recreation Department, www.DouglasCountyParks.com, consists of an estimated 2,000 acres of park land and recreation facilities. From active sports parks such as Lithia Springs and Boundary Waters, to the more tranquil settings of Clinton Nature Preserve, there is something for everyone regardless of age and physical ability.

Active sports abound for team players as well as individuals in Douglas County parks. Walking trails are marked at Lithia Springs Park, Deer Lick Park, and Clinton Nature Preserve. The Chattahoochee Hill Country Greenway Trail at Boundary Waters is a fully accessible ¾-mile trail. Fields for team play include baseball, softball, football, and soccer. There is equestrian space at Boundary Waters; disc golf at Clinton, Deer Lick and Boundary Waters; swimming at the Boundary Waters Aquatic Center; and a fully accessible children’s playground at Clinton.

County parks are also conservation areas. The 900-acre Dog River Park and Clinton Nature Preserve have trails for hikers but will perpetually remain forested to aid in air quality and quality of life for park visitors. The under-development Punkintown Preserve will also be a conservation park.

Visiting a park has personal benefits, including weight loss, mental calmness, and better physical shape, which is most likely the goal of almost everyone. Douglas County Parks and Recreation encourages citizens to visit a Douglas County park any time, but particularly during July. The Department is managed by a professional and trained staff.