July Fireworks & Celebrations 2017

July 1-4

50th Anniversary Fantastic Fourth Celebration: Stone Mountain

1000 Robert E. Lee Boulevard

Stone Mountain, GA 30083

stonemountainpark.com

Lasershow & Fireworks: 9:30pm

July 1

Red White & Boom Fireworks & Expo

Expo From 4pm-8:30pm

Fireworks At 9:30pm

Olde Town, Hiram

Free Admission! Fidelity Food Zone, Interactive Games & Exhibitors, Hardy Family Fun Zone & Live Music!

July 3

Salute to America

Downtown Kennesaw, 6pm-10pm

• Free Admission

There will be with live music, festive street entertainment, food vendors, activities, and more.

July 3

Villa Rica 12th Annual Fireworks Display Extravaganza

V-Plex, 5pm – Until the fireworks display ends

1605 Highway 61, Villa Rica

• Free Admission

The fireworks presentation will be conducted by East Coast Pyrotechnics which produces hundreds of July 4th shows each year.

Opening ceremonies with the performance of the National Anthem will be at 5pm to 5:10pm. Nashville recording artist, Joe Lasher Jr. will perform from 5:10pm to 7pm. Music and announcements are from 7pm to 7:30pm. The Super 5 will continue the entertainment with all-time party favorites from 7:30pm until the fireworks begin. Attractions and concessions will be available for all ages.

Limited parking will be offered at the park, and there are also several large parking lots in the area. Order VIP parking passes while supplies last for $10. For more information call 770.459-7011.

July 4

Acworth 4th of July Celebration

Acworth Beach, 4pm - 11pm 70.917.1234

AcworthParksAndRecreation.org

The City of Acworth and the Acworth Business Association are presenting festive activities including live music and food vendors. The fireworks are scheduled to start at 9:30pm. Admission to the concert is free. Parking at Cauble Park is by special pass only on July 4; however free shuttles will be running from designated downtown shuttle stops.

July 4

Pride In Our Past – Faith In Our Future

The July 4th parade will begin on Church Street in downtown Douglasville and continue to Selman Drive, 10am

Festival at Hunter Park (8830 Gurley Road,11am - 2pm)

July 4

City of Douglasville Fireworks

Arbor Place Mall, 9:15pm

July 4

Carrollton Independence Day Parade

Downtown Carrollton

July 4

Americana Fourth of July Celebration & Parade

Memorial Service, 10am

Veterans Memorial and Medal of Honor Park

Robertson Avenue, Tallapoosa

678-416-1401

Parade, 1PM

Downtown Tallapoosa

July 3

Fireworks At Dark

Helton Howland Park, 9:30 pm

2853 US-78, Tallapoosa 770-574-2345

July 4

Marietta 4th of July Celebration

Downtown Marietta, 10am - Dark

The Marietta Freedom Parade will start at Roswell Street Baptist Church traveling west on Roswell Street,north on East Park Square past Glover Park and the Square, down Cherokee Street and ends at North Marietta Parkway.

Food, concert, arts and crafts, and carnival activities will begin right after the parade ends.

July 4

Stars, Stripes, and Cartersville

Dellinger Park, 4pm-10pm 100 Pine Grove Rd, Cartersville

Live music,crafts, a car show, food, activities, and fireworks at dusk. This is an all day event. Admission is free but parking is $5

July 4

Fireworks Watch Hike

Pine Mountain Recreation Area, 8:15pm I-75 Exit 288, east to West Loop Trailhead Parking 770.607.6173

A guided 1.57-mile hike on the Pine Mountain Trail to the David G. Archer Summit, over looking Allatoona Lake, the Etowah River Valley, and the Fireworks Celebration below from Cartersville's Dellinger Park. Participants should bring a flashlight.

July 4

Powder Springs 4th of July Celebration

Downtown Powder Springs, 7pm-10pm

Free and open to the public. Festivities include games, inflatables, vendors, and food followed by a fireworks show.

July 4

4th of July Celebration

Centennial Olympic Park, Atlanta

centennialpark.com