The Juicy Crab opens Douglasville location
It’s in the bag at the Juicy Crab
By Chuck Palmer
The Juicy Crab opened in Douglasville on September 28th. The owners tell us that they are planning a “grand opening celebration” sometime in the next few weeks. This is an up and coming seafood restaurant that got its start in Duluth last year and is expanding in the metro area. The next location slated to open later this month is near SunTrust Park in Smyrna.
The brainchild of Raymond and Leo Chen, the Juicy Crab takes advantage of the international culinary experiences of the Chen family and applies them to a New Orleans style approach to seafood. Their signature entrees are seafood boils made with fresh seafood, corn and potatoes, special homemade seasonings, drizzled with butter, and served in plastic cooking bags.
Customers can choose from crab legs, shrimp, crawfish, mussels, lobster, and clams, all delivered fresh several times each week. Garlic, lemon pepper, and Cajun are among the spice choices. The “Juicy Special” is a combination of spices that is one of their most popular choices. The menu also offers several fried entrees, chicken wings, and features Cajun fries, corn on the cob, sweet potato fries, regular fries, steamed rice, and sausage as sides. Some entrees come complete with plastic bibs and gloves for the hungry customer.
Recognizable faces have been showing up at the seaside themed restaurants. Celebrity sightings at area Juicy Crab locations have included Zhang Ziyi (Golden Globe Nominee for her role in Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon), Dominique Wilkins (former Atlanta Hawk), Waka Flocka Flame (musical artist) and actress Keke Palmer, just to name a few.
The Juicy Crab in Douglasville is located at 3171 Highway 5 in the Park Plaza ( Kroger ) shopping center. Their phone number is 678.247.6189. They can be found online at thejuicycrab.com
We tried several dishes tonight and loved it!