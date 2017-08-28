Jimmy John’s opens in Douglas County

Jimmy John's has arrived. The gourmet sandwich store known for all natural meats and fresh ingredients planned to have their newest location on Thornton Road in Lithia Springs open by the end of August.

The forty to fifty new employees at the location have quickly learned the "fresh made fast" motto is a daily effort. Breads are baked fresh and are not served if they are more than four hours old. Locally sourced produce is fresh chopped every day. They use meats with no artificial preservatives and to top it all off, they use only top shelf condiments. Jimmy John's also offers local (to the store) delivery of their fresh made sandwiches, from their kitchen to the customer's door.

The owner-operator of the Lithia Jimmy John's also owns several stores in the Atlanta to Columbus area. He is enthusiastic about growth in this area. Real estate in Douglasville is being researched for a future location in the not too distant future.

The Jimmy John's in Lithia Springs is located at 853 Thornton Road. Information can be found at jimmyjohns.com.