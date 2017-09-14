Interview with Robert Gibson of Rock-N-Roll Express

Tim: I guess the first question would have to be, how did you get into wrestling?

Robert: I grew up in Pensacola, Florida and started training myself when I was 10 years old. My brother Rick Gibson was six years ahead of me. He was the first wrestler ever to do a drop kick off of the top rope. We used to train in the back yard, and we would to go to the beach and do suplexes into the ocean. I also wrestled for three years in high school. I helped set the ring up, put up wrestling chairs, sold tickets. Same thing Rick did, I just followed his steps. I remember riding in the car with him after a match, and he’d say “Might as well hang your boots up Robert. You’ll never make it in this business.” I guess that inspired me because I am still here. I became a professional at the age of 17, after my brother became a pro. We were a tag team - Rick and Robert Gibson – The Gibson Brothers. I also wrestled solo some at that time. My brother got into a wreck caused by a drunk driver and that ended his career and eventually his life.