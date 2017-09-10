Hurricane Irma Sunday Noon Update
Senator David Perdue Statement On
Hurricane Irma Preparation Efforts In Georgia
ATLANTA, GA – U.S. Senator David Perdue (R-GA) comments on the ongoing Hurricane Irma preparation efforts in Georgia:
“I join all Georgians in applauding the ongoing efforts of our first responders, state and local government officials, and emergency volunteers. Across the state, we have seen Georgians come together and help others as we brace for this dangerous storm. Currently, folks across the state have turned their churches, schools, and community centers into shelters to assist not only Georgians, but also Floridians. Thank you to everyone who is lending a helping hand. We must continue to take precautions seriously. My team stands ready to help, but the most important thing right now is to continue to heed these warnings and prepare accordingly.”
Georgia Hurricane Resources:
- View up-to-date emergency declarations from Governor Deal here.
- View a list of Georgia shelter locations here or call 1-800-TRY-GEMA.
- Download FEMA’s app with emergency information by county here.
- Download GEMHSA’s Ready Georgia mobile with the “I’m safe” alert feature here.
- Follow Georgia 511 for real-time traffic 24/7.
- Self-report basic damage information on homes, businesses, and public facilities with GEMHSA here.
- Apply for FEMA assistance or register your sustained damage here.
- List you and your family as safe with the Red Cross here.
- Red Cross disaster assistance: 1-877-500-8645.
- See safety tips from the Georgia Emergency Management & Homeland Security Agency here.
