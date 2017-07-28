The HOPE Career Grant – Free College Tuition

A grant that enables certain technical education students in Georgia to receive free tuition now has a name that better reflects the grant’s goals.

The HOPE Career Grant, formerly known as the Strategic Industries Workforce Development Grant, is available to HOPE Grant-qualified students who enroll in select majors specifically aligned with one of 12 industries in which there are more jobs available in Georgia than there are skilled workers to fill them.

These industries were identified by Gov. Nathan Deal’s High-Demand Career Initiative and the General Assembly as strategically important to the state’s economic growth.

Dr. Tonya Whitlock, Vice President of Student Affairs at West Georgia Technical College, said she’s excited about the new name and hopes it will help in promotional and recruiting efforts to attract prospective students to the 12 high-demand career programs. These grants are among the many forms of financial assistance available through the Georgia Student Finance Commission.

“West Georgia Tech is always elated to provide students another source of funding and to make attending college more affordable,” Whitlock said. “This grant is an important piece, as it helps students prepare to enter industries in the state that have the greatest workforce needs. Having a new name that better reflects the grant’s goals will hopefully make it easier to understand and grasp for students who can benefit from it.”

Gretchen Corbin, Commissioner of the Technical College System of Georgia, said a Georgia student who qualifies for one of the HOPE Career Grants pays “absolutely no tuition,” and in some cases, the grants cover fees and equipment, as well.

“This is a great opportunity for students in our 22 colleges and the Georgia companies who seek them,” Corbin said. “We believe the new name will help students understand that a rewarding career is the end goal of the grant.”

The grant, implemented in 2013 for three key industries, now benefits qualified students who enroll in the following 12 program areas: certified engineer assistant, commercial truck driving, computer programming, computer technology, diesel equipment technology, early childhood care and education, health science, industrial maintenance, movie production/set design, practical nursing, precision manufacturing, and welding and joining technology.

West Georgia Technical College campuses offer all those 12 programs except for certified engineer assistant and movie production and set design.

To receive the HOPE Career Grant, students must first qualify for the HOPE Grant, which applies to diplomas and certificates only rather than the HOPE Scholarship, which applies to associate and bachelor’s degrees. The HOPE Grant is available to students of any age. A student can attend college part-time and does not have to have a specific high school GPA but must maintain a cumulative 2.0 GPA after enrolling in college.

The HOPE Career Grant is also available to recipients of the Zell Miller Grant, which, in addition to HOPE Grant requirements, stipulates that students must maintain at least a cumulative 3.5 GPA at the end of each college term.

While HOPE Career Grant opportunities are open to any qualified student pursuing a certificate or diploma at a public college in Georgia, students within the Technical College System of Georgia have been the main beneficiaries. The number of certificates or diplomas in these 12 areas awarded to technical college students in the 2016 academic year was 16,514, up from 11,289 in 2013.