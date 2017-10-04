Holiday Inn Express Villa Rica opens: Villa Rica residents and I-20 travelers have a new option as the new Holiday Inn Express opened Monday night, October 2nd.

The 75-room hotel features a number of amenities for its guests. In addition to a free breakfast, there is also a Keurig coffee maker, microwave and refrigerator in every room. All rooms come with high speed internet, a choice of firm or soft pillows, a noise reducing headboard, and blackout roller shades that can provide complete room darkness.

Guests can swim in the outdoor pool or exercise in the fitness center. The lobby is spacious and open, and there is a 24-hour business center in the great room. A meeting room is available for guests, or for those in the community who would like to lease it for some type of function.

The new hotel is located at 100 Cooley Way, directly behind Liberty Chevrolet. For more information you may call 770.462.6071 or email the hotel at hiexvillarica@gmail.com. You may also visit the website for the hotel.