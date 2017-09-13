Heirway Ashleigh Brown Breaks School Assist Record

Brown has verbally committed to play for Utah State University Eastern in 2018 and will officially sign in early November.

Brown has been selected to the GICAA All-State Volleyball team every year starting with her freshman year and has been a vital part of the three in a row Region Championships that Heirway has won the last three years. She has also won the Heirway Eagle Award her sophomore year which recognizes a combination of outstanding athletic performance, as well as strong academic talent off the court, and received the Overall Female Athlete Award for Heirway at the end of her Junior year. She is currently captain of the Lady Eagles for the second year in a row. Her primary position is setter, but she also plays right side.

In addition to playing for the Heirway Lady Eagles, Brown has played club volleyball for five years and club beach volleyball for three years.

“I have had the honor of coaching Ashleigh since she was in the 5th grade, and it has been a pleasure watching her grow as a person and as a volleyball player,” said Mike Matteson, Athletic Director and Varsity Volleyball Coach for Heirway Christian Academy. “It’s exciting to see her break this school record and set a new milestone for future players. I am looking forward to seeing her continue her career in college and continue to break records along the way.”

Brown is a 4.0 student at Heirway and is dual-enrolled at West Georgia Technical College. She currently serves on the Heirway student council and is captain of the varsity cheer team.

