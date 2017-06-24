Head Games: Foreigner Tribute Band Coming to Villa Rica

Downey Poteat | Lead Vocals

Downey’s lifelong singing career beginning at age 8, has lead him to being a lead singer for many full and part time bands, throughout Georgia and the Southeast. He appeared on the Voice and has won several competitions including the State Colgate Country Showdown. Downey’s vocal style has proven to be a perfect match for Lou Graham’s vocals with Foreigner. His electrifying stage energy is the force behind the compelling stage show created by Head Games!

Gary Edwards | Guitar & Vocals

In the the early 80’s, Gary started touring the country throughout the Mid-west and South. During this time, he opened for some of the largest touring acts in the country. Gary moved to Los Angeles and was at a turning point in his musical career, becoming an in-demand session player for the next 15 years. He shared the stage and studios with the likes of Journey, Toto, and many more music stars of the era. Come out to the best Foreigner tribute acts in the country to discover his impressive guitar skills that promise to rock a crowd.

Nate Fink | Keyboards & Vocals

A veteran of the Atlanta rock scene who grew up with the music of Foreigner, Nate is an Atlanta based rock keyboardist(synthesizer, organ, piano). His use of multiple keyboards and technology allows him to reproduce the signature sounds of Foreigner in a live concert. Nate was a voice major in college, this background helps to add a strong vocal support in recreating the powerful vocal sound that is Head Games.

Dan Morgan | Bass, Sax & Vocals

Dan has played in marching bands, concert bands, rock bands, jazz bands, in the orchestra pit and many other musical combinations. Since the age of 12, he has had “stars in his eyes”. He has had both formal and informal training, which has led him to playing bass guitar, saxophone, and providing background vocals in bands in Florida, Virginia, and Georgia. Dan is a lover of many music genres, but is thrilled to be part of a tribute to one of the great rock bands he grew up on: Foreigner. This Foreigner lyric: “So he started rockin’. Ain’t never gonna stop!” sums up his lifelong passion for music.

Steve Smith | Drums

This Atlanta native has strong connections to the Atlanta music scene. Since the age of 14, Steve has played both professionally and in local bands. Ed Roland, Derek St Holmes, Keith Burns, and Jason Fowler are only a few of the notable musicians he has played with over the years. This classic rock, powerhouse drummer has a refined playing style that consistently excites audiences making him the perfect rhythmic talent for Head Games.

For more information about the band, you may visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/HeadGamesBand. There is a link on that page to the band's youtube channel, which shows some of their performances.