Guess the Weight Contest

By Allison | July 21, 2017 | 0

Can you guess the total weight of this shipment of magazines? Two people will win admission to the Pine Mountain Gold Museum, and a pair of tickets for the train ride, OR a $25 Golden Buddha/MoMoYA gift certificate!

On Thursday, a shipment of two of our publications will leave the printer and make its way to Douglasville.

The truck will contain 45,000 copies of Chapel Hill News & Views and 30,500 copies of the Student & Parent Guide, which we have produced in partnership with the Douglas County School System.

To win this contest, you must have the closest guess to the total weight of the shipment, not counting the truck itself.

Closest Guess Wins

Here is what counts in the weight: 

• All 75,500 magazines (45,000 Chapel Hill News & Views and 30,500 Student & Parent Guides)

• 15 Wooden Pallets

• 2 Postal Pallets

• About 6,500 plastic straps that bundle the publications - These are fairly insignificant in terms of weight

• The plastic wrap on 25,452 copies of Chapel Hill News & Views

• The Mailing Label on the 5,960 copies of CHNV that are mailed to Winston and the Fairplay area

• The Chapel Hill News & Views is 120 pages plus a four page cover

• The Parent & Student Guide is 80 pages plus a four page cover

sg.pgFC

TO ENTER THE CONTEST:

Submit your guess on any or all three of our Facebook Pages under the post about this "Guess The Weight" Contest. There is a limit of one guess, per person, per page. You must also have liked that page for your guess to count, so be sure to like it. You may guess a different number on each of the pages to enhance your chance of winning. All you have to do is type your guess. If you win, we will message you on Facebook.

The only person that knows the weight is the publisher, Tim Collins

GOOD LUCK!

WOULD YOU LIKE TO ENTER 104 OF OUR CONTESTS IN ABOUT ONE MINUTE?

Then, if you have not already done so, sign up to receive the Free West Georgia Digital News & Views, and sign up for the contest notification email. We give away a prize to one person from each of those lists every week.

Subscribe to West Georgia Digital
Contest Notification Sign Up

Want to see some of the prizes you can win in our other contests?

We Give Away a Prize Every Day!

Visit Our Contest Page Here
Posted in Featured Home, FRONT, General and tagged , , ,

Leave a Comment

%d bloggers like this: