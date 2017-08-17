Golden City Cruisers Car Show
The Golden City Cruisers Car Club operates in Villa Rica, GA and was organized in November of 2001. The club is made up of car enthusiasts and stresses family values and camaraderie.
Date: Saturday, August 19, 2017
Time: 3:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Location: The MILL amphitheater
106 Temple Street in downtown Villa Rica
For more information on future events please contact:
President: Danny Davis @ president@goldencitycruisers.com
Golden City Cruisers website: www.goldencitycruisers.com
