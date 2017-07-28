Georgia National Fair coming in October
The Georgia National Fair will be held October 5 through October 15 from 8am to 10pm at the Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter in Perry. October 5 hours will be 3pm to 10pm. Advance purchase tickets are on sale September 5 through September 22 and are available at $9 for gate tickets, $16 for a two-day pass, and $65 for a season pass. Group tickets are $9 per person with a minimum of 25 adults. Additional tickets required for the Reaves Arena Concerts and Midway Rides. General admission is $10 for adults, seniors (60+) are $8, and children ten and under are free when accompanied by a paying adult.
The Georgia National Fair has promoted state heritage, people, and agriculture since 1990. The environment is safe, clean, and family oriented. It is known for youth, home, and fine arts competitions and exhibits. There are a variety of rides and attractions with many vendors to provide culinary treats.
For more information, please call 478.987.3247 or visit georgianationalfair.com.
1 Comment
[…] Read about the upcoming state fair in October: newsandviewsusa.com/georgia-national-fair-coming-october/ […]