Fullerville trailhead opens in Villa Rica

The City of Villa Rica celebrated the opening of The Fullerville Trailhead on Tuesday, June 20th. Mayor Jeff Reese, Interim City Manager Michael Mansour, Councilman Gil McDougal, Councilwoman Shirley Marchman and Councilwoman Leslie Smith McPherson were present at the ribbon cutting. The trailhead is located in Fullerville at 513 Rockmart Road. For more information concerning the trailhead, please call Villa Rica’s Parks and Recreation at 770.459.7011.

Villa Rica secured $500,000 in federal funds from the Transportation Funding Act of 2015, of which the City must provide 20 percent in matching funds. The federal funds will be used to build a parking lot, turnaround area and pedestrian trail connections on land adjacent to the Fullerville Soccer Complex off Rockmart Road. And with its matching funds, the City will build a pavilion to include restrooms, picnic shelter and trailhead information.

The City will also cover the cost of the water and sewer lines as part of its match. This is the first phase of a multi-phase program to build a public paved pedestrian and bike trail. This project has been in the works for more than five years, so the City wishes to thank everyone -- past and present -- who played a part in getting them to this point.