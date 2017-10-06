Fords for Fido event scheduled

Fords for Fido is a fun family event that will benefit the Douglas County Humane Society. It will be held on October 22, 2017 at John Bleakley Ford.

John Bleakley grew up around cars. His father opened John Bleakley Ford on Fairburn Road in 1968, almost fifty years ago. In 1981 the dealership relocated to Thornton Road.

John also grew up around dogs. “I don’t ever remember not having dogs,” he shared. “As a kid my favorite dog was a German Shepherd mix (named Ruff) that my Dad picked up on the side of the road one night. He was great, very loyal, and while a fierce guardian of the house and farm, he would let kids pull his ears or do whatever and he never even growled at them.”

Currently, the Bleakleys have two dogs; Natty, a seven year old Lab mix and Ellie, a two year old Sheepdog / Poodle mix. “Both are spoiled rotten and expect to go on car rides with us, even if it is just around the neighborhood.”

That love of dogs is on full display on Sunday, October 22nd from 12:00pm to 5:00pm. On that day, John Bleakley Ford hosts Fords for Fido to benefit the Douglas County Humane Society.

The event will include:

Grilling of hamburgers and hotdogs (all proceeds go directly to the Douglas County Humane Society).

Music

A bouncy house for kids.

Pets available for adoption.

The Service Department will be open exclusively for oil changes. Oil changes will be $29.95. John Bleakley will donate $5.00 to the Douglas County Humane Society for each oil change during the event.

John Bleakley will donate $250 to the Douglas County Humane Society for each NEW Ford sold that Sunday.

Fords for Fido will take place at the John Bleakley Ford dealership at 870 Thornton Road, Lithia Springs beginning at noon on Sunday, October 22. For more information, call 877.848.6014 or visit their website at johnbleakley.net .