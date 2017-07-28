Enjoy a fair this Fall in Georgia 2017
Carrollton Fall Fair – With more than 30 carnival rides, this Fall fair will feature some of the well-loved attractions from the Spring fair. Experience the best view of Carrolton by taking a ride in the R44 helicopter. You can catch the West Texas Rattlesnake Show and The Aguiar Family Circus & Thrill Show featuring…
The Georgia National Fair will be held October 5 through October 15 from 8am to 10pm at the Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter in Perry. October 5 hours will be 3pm to 10pm. Advance purchase tickets are on sale September 5 through September 22 and are available at $9 for gate tickets, $16 for a…
The North Georgia State Fair will be held at Jim R Miller Park, in Marietta, from September 21 through October 1. The Georgia Lottery Concert Series is free with paid admission. Admission is $7 with children ten and under attend for free. Parking is available for $5. Individual ride tickets are $1.25, 21 tickets are…
North Georgia State Fair holds Senior Citizens’ Day – The 85th Annual Superior Plumbing North Georgia State Fair is holding its Senior Citizens’ Day on Friday, September 22, at Jim R Miller Park in Marietta. There will be free activities for seniors from 9am to 1pm before the fair’s opening. Shuttles will be running throughout…
Leave a Comment