Eclipse Viewing Party in Villa Rica

Pine Mountain Gold Museum in partnership with the Villa Rica Public Library will be holding an eclipse viewing event the afternoon of August 21st. Come out to see the last North American solar eclipse of this century! The sun will be 97% in shadow as it passes over Villa Rica. The museum will be open for tours, train rides, and gold & gemstone panning from 10:00 to 4:00.

The first 80 people registered will receive free solar viewing glasses. You may register at Pine Mountain Gold Museum, or the Villa Rica Public Library. A food vendor will be onsite the day of this special event selling hotdogs, hamburgers, and similar fare.

For event information, call Pine Mountain Gold Museum directly at 678.840.1445 or the Villa Rica Public library directly at 770.459.7012. To see the most up-to-date event, weather/closure, and museum information see the Facebook page located at: https://www.facebook.com/PineMountainGoldMuseum/

When: 2:01 pm – 4:01 pm Pine Mountain Gold Museum • 1881 Stockmar Road • Villa Rica GA, 30180

Pine Mountain Gold Museum Mission: To preserve and interpret the unique history of Georgia’s first gold rush while providing nature-based recreation and interactive education.

The gold museum preserves Villa Rica’s rich history of over a hundred years in the gold mining industry. As the museum progressed many locals have brought in memories that have become artifacts displayed for your enjoyment. Most of the exhibits were found right here on Pine Mountain in Villa Rica dating back to the early 1800's and some exhibits date back to 12,000 BC! The museum's state of the art security system protects these precious memories.

For more information: www.pinemountaingoldmuseum.com