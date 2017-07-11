Downtown Villa Rica Restaurant Week 2017
Get Paid for Eating at Downtown Restaurants July 17-23 - Support local downtown restaurants who support the area where you live, work and play!
How Do You Win?
1. Eat at any local Downtown Villa Rica Restaurant or any Main Street Business Member Restaurant during Villa Rica Restaurant Week - July 17-23, 2017
2. Staple your restaurant receipt to this form (copies are acceptable).
3. Drop the completed form along with receipt or copy at 106 Temple St. Villa Rica, GA 30180. Place in Main Street Drop Box or send in by mail.
4. You will be entered for a chance to win.
5. If your receipt is randomly selected, you will win $250. The restaurant from the selected winning receipt will also receive $250! Total cash prize of $500!
6. BONUS: Eat at any Main Street Business Member Restaurant and receive double entry for each receipt. That’s TWO entries for the price of one
Eligible Restaurants
Chat & Choo, Los Cowboys, Gabe’s Downtown, The Otherside Steakhouse, La Fiesta Mex-Bar & Grill, Olive Tree, Evan’s BBQ & Cinema Tavern
* Double your entry by eating at these restaurants
Entries must be received by July 27h. Winner will be announced on July 28th. Only receipts from local restaurants in the Downtown District or Main Street Business Members Restaurants will be accepted. No limit on the number of entries. Any local Downtown restaurant or Main Street Business Member Restaurant is eligible. Maximum cash prize is $250 for individual and $250 for selected restaurant.
Villa Rica Main Street: www.downtownvillarica.com
Presented By: Villa Rica News & Views and Villa Rica Main Street
