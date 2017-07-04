I Love Downtown Douglasville T-Shirts go on sale

The City of Douglasville Main Street office has T-Shirts available to purchase for those who love downtown Douglasville. The shirts are available in all sizes, and come in v-neck or crew styles.

The shirts were made locally and are available for $20. Main Street business members can get the shirts for $15. They can be purchased at the Main Street office, or at various events in downtown Douglasville.

Proceeds from the shirts help fund some of the activities sponsored by the Main Street office, including Food Truck Mondays, the Ice Cream Social, Ultimate Block Party, and other downtown events.

For more information about the the Main Street program, you may visit their Main Street Douglasville Facebook Page. You may also call 678.449.3102.

The Main Street office has temporarily relocated to the Chamber of Commerce building at 6658 Church Street as the regular offices on Broad Street undergo renovation.