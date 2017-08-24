Main Street Douglasville and the Chapel Hill News & Views have partnered to present Downtown Douglasville Restaurant Week from September 10 to September 16. You could win $250 and the restaurant where you ate will also win $250. The winner will be announced on Facebook Live on September 22 at 12pm.

To enter, dine at one of the following restaurants between September 10 and September 16: Gumbeaux’s, Gabe’s Downtown, Fabiano’s Italian Deli, The Vine Café & Market, The Irish Bred Pub, Cabin Fever Roasters, or Hudson’s Hickory House. Then fill out the entry form and attach your receipt. Entry forms are available in the magazine, downtown restaurants, the Chamber of Commerce, Conference Center, and City Hall. Attach your receipt to the form and drop off or mail your entry by September 16.

For complete details, see the ad in the Restaurant Section of this issue, visit Facebook.com/MainStreetDouglasville or call 678.449.3102.