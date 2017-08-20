Does Douglasville have a porcupine problem?
This morning I was on my way back from the Pilot Station where I got a couple of donuts.
Everybody has a tip for this, a “hack" for that (something about that word bothers me too), a funny video, or a Facebook post they want you to share “if you believe this and are not afraid to share it”. Everything on the internet wants my attention, and will not stop bombarding me until they have me on there site so they can capture my information and bombard me some more with email or other digital advertising.
By the way, did you hear that President Trump has a secret program for drivers in Douglasville that big insurance doesn't want you to know about? I'm sure it's true, because there was a picture of a 20 year old Douglasville woman being led away from her car in handcuffs. I am going to find out what that was about after I type this, so that I don't get arrested either. It must be true because it was on a reputable news site in a little square that said "You might also like this".
Get Rid Of Porcupines In Douglasville Georgia
then a link to a wildlife removal company. If you go to the page it says:
Experienced Porcupine Removal In The Douglasville Area. While it may seem like a simple task, working with any kind of porcupine removal can be very challenging, and even dangerous. Wildlife will always be very unpredictable, especially is close quarters, and when diseases are brought into play, they can become very dangerous situations. If you need porcupine removal in Douglasville, then always work with a wildlife removal company you can trust. Please fill out our quick online form and we'll get back to you with a quote.
On the contact page, there’s a form to fill out, so that you can get the porcupine removal process started. The contact page and website does not say where the company is located, though it’s pretty obvious it is not in Douglasville (since there are no porcupines here, or anywhere else in Georgia). But judging by the search results, you would think they were right down the street, ready to take care of the porcupine epidemic that is plaguing this area.
Print, on the other hand, takes you into your own world, where you can relax and escape all of the commotion and things clamoring for your attention. There’s not something flashing on your screen, pinging sounds coming from the pages, or pop up ads that block what you are trying to read. No one is trying to get your attention in an invasive way. I may “discover” an ad or article, but it’s not aggressively trying to get my attention.
There is also only one Chapel Hill News & Views, and Villa Rica News & Views. There are very few print publications, especially ones that focus on good things in our community. We do not try to trick people into reading the magazine. The content we produce is accurate and original. We don’t print bad news. We try our best to screen the advertising and do not permit an ad that is obviously deceptive. We feature almost exclusively local businesses, that really are here - not ones that pretend they are here by using keywords on the internet to appear that way. We are honest and straightforward.
I think as time goes on, print, and especially our magazines, will become more and more popular because of these reasons.
Gotta go now - something just beeped on my computer, so I need to see what it was.
Oh, and sorry for the deceptive headline. It was only used to make a point.
