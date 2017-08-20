Does Douglasville have a porcupine problem?

I am really worn out by it and often feel manipulated, for lack of a better term. Maybe manipulated is not the right word - perhaps over-stimulated would be a more accurate term. I feel bombarded by the Internet and all things digital.

Everybody has a tip for this, a “hack" for that (something about that word bothers me too), a funny video, or a Facebook post they want you to share “if you believe this and are not afraid to share it”. Everything on the internet wants my attention, and will not stop bombarding me until they have me on there site so they can capture my information and bombard me some more with email or other digital advertising.

And I won’t even get into all of the fake news and information online. But, some of the accusations of fake news, may really be fake, so the fake news may be real. I don't trust anything I see online anymore. By the way, did you hear that President Trump has a secret program for drivers in Douglasville that big insurance doesn't want you to know about? I'm sure it's true, because there was a picture of a 20 year old Douglasville woman being led away from her car in handcuffs. I am going to find out what that was about after I type this, so that I don't get arrested either. It must be true because it was on a reputable news site in a little square that said "You might also like this".

Online there are billions of things competing for attention. Companies that appear to be in my community are often not really here, even though they claim to be. For example, try searching for "Porcupines and Douglasville", and you get the following search result.

Get Rid Of Porcupines In Douglasville Georgia

then a link to a wildlife removal company. If you go to the page it says:

Experienced Porcupine Removal In The Douglasville Area. While it may seem like a simple task, working with any kind of porcupine removal can be very challenging, and even dangerous. Wildlife will always be very unpredictable, especially is close quarters, and when diseases are brought into play, they can become very dangerous situations. If you need porcupine removal in Douglasville, then always work with a wildlife removal company you can trust. Please fill out our quick online form and we'll get back to you with a quote.