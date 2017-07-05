Douglasville Eye Clinic
Offering superb, compassionate care. They treat their patients with respect and outstanding patient care is their priority.
Douglasville Eye Clinic was founded in 2005 by David S. Hemmings, MD and Stephen D. Tedder, MD. Both physicians had the desire to establish a practice where they could care for patients the way they felt patients deserved. Dr. Hemmings and Dr. Tedder have been practicing in the Douglasville and Atlanta area since 2000, and together they have 40 years of experience in the practice of Ophthalmology.
They both deeply care about this community and the people in it who entrust their vision to them. Douglasville Eye Clinic offers complete ophthalmic care including eye exams and minor surgical procedures in their office and cataract and laser surgery at WellStar Douglas Hospital Outpatient Surgery Center. Douglasville Eye Clinic also provides a full-service optical shop with the latest fashion frames, sunglasses and contact lenses. The practice has invested in the latest state-of-the-art ophthalmic equipment including digital photography, advanced measurements for lens implantation, optical coherence tomography, and electronic health records.
Dr. Hemmings received his undergraduate and medical degrees from the University of Kentucky and completed his residency in ophthalmology at the University of Michigan Kellogg Eye Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Dr. Hemmings chose to specialize in ophthalmology because he knows how precious sight is and he understands what a unique gift it is to be able to restore and help maintain good vision for his patients.
Dr. Hemmings truly enjoys the relationships he forms with all of his patients. He is board certified by the American Board of Ophthalmology and is a fellow of the American Academy of Ophthalmology. Dr. Hemmings currently serves as Section Chair of Ophthalmology at WellStar Douglas Hospital. He is Immediate Past President of the Georgia Society of Ophthalmology and serves on the School Board at Harvester Christian Academy. He and his family reside in Winston and are members of Douglasville First United Methodist Church. Dr. Hemmings enjoys sports, travel, spending time with family and friends, Kentucky basketball and music. He and his wife, Diane, have two children, Nathan (age 13) and Nicholas (age 11).
Dr. Tedder earned his undergraduate and medical degrees from Duke University and completed his residency in ophthalmology at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, Texas. Dr. Tedder chose ophthalmology because he enjoys the balance between surgical and medical care of patients. He also knows how priceless the sense of sight is. He said, “It allows us to see people of all ages and specialize on a small but quite complicated organ”.
Dr. Tedder is board certified by the American Board of Ophthalmology and is a fellow of the American Academy of Ophthalmology. Dr. Tedder lives in Smyrna with his wife, Robin, son Jackson (age 5.5 years) and son Cameron (age 4). He enjoys golf, travel, Duke basketball and spending time with family and friends.
The physicians and staff at Douglasville Eye Clinic are well-trained and compassionate. They treat all of their patients with the utmost of respect. In order to give patients the best quality care, Dr. Hemmings and Dr. Tedder spend time with their patients and listen attentively to their concerns.
Beginning on September 1, Comprehensive Ophthalmologist Shae W. Steward, MD will be joining the team. A Birmingham native and Auburn graduate, Shae graduated from medical school at the University of South Alabama, and completed her residency at the University of Arkansas Medical Sciences. She is married to Nicholas Steward, and has four siblings, including a sister who is a fellow Ophthalmologist.
