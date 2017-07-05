Douglasville Eye Clinic

Dr. David S. Hemmings

Dr. Hemmings received his undergraduate and medical degrees from the University of Kentucky and completed his residency in ophthalmology at the University of Michigan Kellogg Eye Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Dr. Hemmings chose to specialize in ophthalmology because he knows how precious sight is and he understands what a unique gift it is to be able to restore and help maintain good vision for his patients.

Dr. Hemmings truly enjoys the relationships he forms with all of his patients. He is board certified by the American Board of Ophthalmology and is a fellow of the American Academy of Ophthalmology. Dr. Hemmings currently serves as Section Chair of Ophthalmology at WellStar Douglas Hospital. He is Immediate Past President of the Georgia Society of Ophthalmology and serves on the School Board at Harvester Christian Academy. He and his family reside in Winston and are members of Douglasville First United Methodist Church. Dr. Hemmings enjoys sports, travel, spending time with family and friends, Kentucky basketball and music. He and his wife, Diane, have two children, Nathan (age 13) and Nicholas (age 11).

Dr. Stephen D. Tedder

Dr. Tedder earned his undergraduate and medical degrees from Duke University and completed his residency in ophthalmology at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, Texas. Dr. Tedder chose ophthalmology because he enjoys the balance between surgical and medical care of patients. He also knows how priceless the sense of sight is. He said, “It allows us to see people of all ages and specialize on a small but quite complicated organ”.