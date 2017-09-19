Douglas Dental Care Opens New Location

Douglas Dental Care (DDC) dentists, Dr. Dimitiri Arfanakis and Dr. Joel Tidwell, staff, patients, and Chamber representatives celebrated the grand opening of their new location by holding a DC Chamber Ribbon Cutting on September 6th. Douglas Dental Care is now located at 5987 Stewart Parkway in Douglasville.

Douglas Dental Care is a state-of-the-art, high-tech practice serving children and adults. They provide preventative, restorative and cosmetic procedures. Doctors Dimitri Arfanakis and Joel Tidwell have worked together for over thirteen years, with 45 years of combined experience. DDC recently expanded and relocated due to the rapid growth in the practice. The entire staff is friendly, energetic, and truly dedicated to serving patients fairly and honestly.

Douglas County District 4 Commissioner Ann Jones-Guider commented, “I am thrilled to celebrate your new location in District 4 and know that your business will continue to thrive in this community.”

Chamber vice president, Sara Ray, congratulated Dimitri, “we are excited you chose to continue your business in Douglas County and we look forward to supporting your business as you help the community have great smiles!”

Douglas Dental Care is open Monday – Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information about Douglas Dental Care, contact the office at 770.949.1821 or visit the website at www.douglasdentalcare.com. Follow them on Facebook, Douglas Dental Care.