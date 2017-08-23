The Douglas County Special Olympics Unified Softball Team left Thursday morning, August 17th to board a flight to Bismarck, North Dakota, where they will compete in the Special Olympics North America Softball National Championship competitions.

The unified team consists of seven special needs athletes, six partners, and one coach. These competitions have been sponsored by Moose International, which has taken care of all the transportation, housing, and meals for our athletes. These athletes will compete against 11 out of 25 teams from across the United States and Canada. They will participate in several free events, dances, and activities each day which include the Special Olympics healthy athletes program, walk of champions parade, firework shows, and Olympic town activities.

The athletes will return to Georgia soil on Monday August 21stat 10pm with what we are hoping was an amazing experience.

Douglas County Special Olympics is a program of the Douglas County Parks and Recreation Department.