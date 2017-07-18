Douglas County Honors Track & Field Atheletes
Georgia Recreation & Parks Association hosted the annual State GRPA Track & Field Championship in May of 2017 in Augusta, Georgia. The Douglas County Parks and Recreation Agency sent twenty-four athletes to the event where a staggering 46 medals in 14 different track and field events were hoisted by 20 of the 24 athletes who competed in this highly competitive sporting event. Athletes and parents, along with park staff, coaches and members of the Douglas County Board of Commissioners are pictured.
Shaunte Guidry (Parent), Kayla Atwater (4x100m Relay, Triple Jump), Lyric Coleman (High Jump, 400m), Jayla Battle (Mini-Javelin – Set new state record, Softball Throw), District 1 Commissioner Henry Mitchell, County Administrator Mark Teal, Eric Singleton, Jr., (Parent), Morgan Campbell (Long Jump, High Jump, 4x100m Relay, 4x400m Relay, 400m), Jackson Thompson (400m), Board of Commission Chair Dr. Ramona Jackson-Jones, Marcus Guidry (High Jump, 800m400m), Eric Singleton (200m,100m), Kasyn Guidry (County participant-too young for state), Cayden Guidry (High Jump, 1600m), Chase Curtis (Mini-Javelin), Camryn Curtis (1600m, 800m, Softball Throw), Devan Brazley (Long Jump, 400m), Brandon Davis (Douglas County Parks and Recreation Athletic Coordinator), Gary Dukes (Parks and Recreation Director), District 4 Commissioner Mike Mulcare, Benjamin Garrison (800m, Standing Long Jump), Nile Holman (Standing Long Jump), Kellie Crawford (Parent), District 2 Commissioner Kelly Robinson.
Leave a Comment