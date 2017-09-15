Douglas County Chamber Announces the Top Ten Young Professionals of 2017

Submitted By: Douglas County Chamber

The Young Professionals Connection (YPC), a program of the Douglas County Chamber, is pleased to announce its Top Ten Young Professionals of 2017. The Top Ten Young Professionals of the Year is an annual recognition of young professionals in Douglasville and Douglas County who embody YPC’s mission and vision. The recognition ceremony was held at the Georgia Power Business4Breakfast at Central Baptist Church on September 14th.

The Young Professionals Connection combines personal and professional development through social, community service and professional activities, helping members connect with peers, connect with community and connect with a bright future. YPC’s mission is to create an inclusive and collaborative network of resources that empowers talented individuals to achieve their goals for professional growth and success; provide employers with an engaged and competitive workforce; and propels Douglasville and Douglas County forward. YPC holds events annually to fund the Chamber’s Foundation Leadership Scholarship for high school seniors and the Continuing Education Scholarship for young professionals. Events include the annual Cornhole Tournament and various community service events throughout the year.

Top Ten Young Professionals of 2017

Mahdi Al-Husseini, TEDxDouglasville, Age 21

Mahdi is a biomedical engineering and public policy double degree candidate at Georgia Tech, and an undergraduate researcher at Emory University. He is passionate about advancing the health of aviators and astronauts, and spends his summers working at NASA and USAARL. Mahdi organizes TEDxDouglasville and writes columns for the Douglas County Sentinel. He will commission into the US Army as a 2nd lieutenant next spring.

Devetrion Caldwell, Douglas County School Board, Age 27

As one of Georgia’s youngest school board members, Devetrion was elected to the Douglas County School Board in 2016. Devetrion serves others through his work with F.I.T. for the Future, Tallatoona Community Action Partnership, the Black Education Historical Exhibit and Higher Standards Foundation. He also spearheads the annual Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Labor Day community event which draws over 1,000 attendees.

Maegan Eggler-Bright, Douglas County District Attorney’s Office, Age 33

Maegen is the director of victim services for the Douglas County District Attorney’s office. She is honored to be an advocate for justice in the same community where she was raised, and now where she is raising her three children who inspire and motivate her each and every day.

Ashley Kinnard, GreyStone Power Corporation, Age 32

Ashley is the public relations and communications coordinator for GreyStone Power. Passionate about education and the arts, she serves as Chair of the Communities In Schools of Douglas County Board of Directors. Ashley volunteers her creative talents to support Partners in Education, mentoring, GreyStone’s Safety Steering Team and her church.

Emily Lightner, Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/Douglas County, Age 30

Emily’s roots run deep, being born and raised in Douglas County. Since she was young, she has been active in the arts: attending her first art show at three weeks old, and at five years old, winning her first art award. Emily attended Jacksonville State University where she received her Bachelors degree in Management and Human Resources. She has over 10 years of arts education, gallery, and management experience and is the deputy director for the Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/Douglas County. Emily is married to Andrew Lightner and they have two daughters, Anna Grace and Brooklyn Faith.

Ellen McBrayer, Jones-Wynn Funeral Home & Crematory, Age 38

Ellen is a third-generation funeral director at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home where her goal is to provide a healing experience for grieving families. She has served on both the Douglas County and Carroll County Chamber Boards, as well as many other boards and committees. Ellen is married to Scott McBrayer and they have four children.

Laura Mullins, HRC Engineers, Surveyors, & Landscape Architects, Age 36

Laura is the financial manager at HRC Engineers, Surveyors, & Landscape Architects. She is an active member of the Chamber as a Diplomat, the 2017 Co-Chair for YPC, and a 2017 graduate of Leadership Douglas. Laura is passionate about giving back to the community where she was raised. She currently resides in Douglas County with her husband Brandon and three children.

Chris Pumphrey, Douglas County Economic Development Authority, Age 38

Chris Pumphrey is the executive director for the Douglas County Economic Development Authority. His goal is to improve the competitive landscape of Douglas County for new and existing companies. Under his leadership, the organization has recruited Switch, BioLife, Gordon Food Services, ResMed and helped Google, Medline and Southwire Company expand.

Jessica Richardson, Murphy Law Firm, LLC, Age 29

Jessica has always believed that success stems from having a love for God and for people. From an early age, she has contributed thousands of hours volunteering as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses. Her desire to help people makes her a natural at marketing for businesses.

Tiffany Smith, Low Country Catering and Junior League of Douglas County, Age 36

Tiffany Smith is the controller for Low Country Catering and current president of the Junior League of Douglas County. She is very active in her community, also serving with United Way of Douglas County and the Ferst Foundation of Paulding County. She is a proud mom of a seven year old son and three year old daughter.

For more information about YPC, contact Sara Ray at the DC Chamber, 770.942.5022.

Douglas County Chamber website: www.douglascountygeorgia.com

