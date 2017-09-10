Douglas County bracing for Irma

By Tim Collins | September 10, 2017 | 0

Douglas County is bracing for Irma and should start feelings its effects tonight according to the 8:30 PM update supplies by the Douglas County Communications and Community Relations Department. Here is the update:

HURRICANE IRMA UPDATE #5 - 8:30 p.m., Sunday, September 10th

Douglas County Communications & Community Relations and Douglas County Emergency Management

Here is the latest information about Hurricane Irma we received from the National Weather Service at its 8:30 p.m. briefing for emergency management teams across the State.

  • The size of Irma’s hurricane wind field extends 100 miles wide (130 - 156 mph winds).  The tropical storm wind field is 360 miles wide (39 - 73 mph winds).  This is a HUGE storm.

 

  • The forecast track of Irma:

o    Once Irma comes into Georgia, it is predicted to start bending northwestward, and is predicted to follow a track from Albany to Americus to Auburn to Birmingham.  Irma most likely will be a tropical storm by the time it gets to Albany (73 mph winds).

o    The eye of the storm is now predicted to go farther south from Douglas County than forecast last night.  Regardless, we will experience high winds, rain, and possibly tornadoes.

o    Rain bands are already extending as far north as Henry County just south of Atlanta.

o    Douglas County is currently under a Tropical Storm Warning.

  • Douglas County should start feeling the winds overnight Sunday night.

o    Rain from the storm will begin overnight with sustained winds about 20 mph.

o    On Monday morning, the rain will be fairly common with the sustained winds of about 20- 30 mph. 

o    Mid-Monday the bands have stronger gusts and will be more constant.  The wind gusts will increase to about 40 mph. 

o    Late Monday afternoon, the rain will be constant with numerous bands.  Sustained winds could be about 40 mph with wind gusts about 50 mph.

o    On Monday night, the rain will increase and wind gusts will be about 55 - 65 mph.  Sustained winds could be about 40 mph.

o    On Tuesday morning, we can expect more rain and wind gusts of 30 - 40 mph as the storm moves out, decreasing over time.

o    The storm should exit our area some time on Tuesday afternoon.

  • Douglas County can expect 5 - 7 inches of rain, although some of the rain bands may produce heavier amounts.
  • Douglas County is under a Flash Flood Watch from 8 a.m. Monday - 8 a.m. Tuesday due to the anticipated heavy rains.
  • There is a risk of tornadoes developing with this storm.
  • The biggest impacts from Irma in Douglas County most likely will be widespread downed trees & powerlines, high winds, and the possibilities of tornadoes.  Please remember that downed powerlines are STILL ENERGIZED and people should stay away from them.

 

  • Power outages can be reported to Georgia Power to www.GeorgiaPower.com/stormor by phone to 888.891.0938.  If customers have a concern about electrical wires entering their homes or business, they should call 888.660.5890.

 

  • Power outages can be reported to GreyStone Power by phone to 866.473.9786 or 770.942.6576.

 

  • The Douglas County Emergency Operations Center (EOC) will open at 7 a.m., Monday, September 10th, to coordinate all responses to the storm.

 

  • Douglasville 1stUnited Methodist Church’s Youth Activities Center will be open Monday for persons who wish to shelter in a structural building, as opposed to a mobile home or outdoors.

 

  • THE DOUGLAS COUNTY SCHOOL SYSTEM WILL BE CLOSED MONDAY - TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 11TH- 12TH FOR ALL STUDENTS AND STAFF, INCLUDING 240-DAY EMPLOYEES.

 

  • The Douglas County Courthouse will be closed Monday.  Douglas County Courts will be closed Monday and Tuesday.  A decision concerning whether or not the Courthouse will be open/closed on Tuesday will be made on Monday.
Posted in FRONT, Local News, News and tagged , , ,

Leave a Comment

%d bloggers like this: