Detoxification Seminar to be held at Planet Chiropractic

A detoxification seminar entitled "How to Stay Healthy in our Toxic World" will be held on Friday, October 20 at 7:15pm at Planet Chiropractic. The event is free and open to the public.

Topics include:

-Where toxins are hiding and how to avoid them

-The best way to detoxify your body

-How to reverse disease by detoxifying

Attendees will receive a Take home Toxicity test and three steps to detoxify their body. The seminar is being taught by Becky Mauldin, ND of Pure Vitality.

Planet Chiropractic is located at 2173 Fairburn Road in the Ingles plaza. You may reach them at 770.783.1799