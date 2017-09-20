DC Chamber Chairmans Club Attends Washington D.C. Fly-In

The Douglas County Chamber spearheaded a group of 14 community leaders who met with US Senators and Congressional leaders in Washington D.C. on September 5th - 7th to discuss topics important to our thriving community. While in D.C., delegates also participated in the Georgia Chamber Fly-In with other chambers across the state. This was the largest delegation to attend the annual D.C. Fly-In to date, and the Douglas County Chamber was more effectively able represent the interests of our community with this diverse group.

Meetings were held with Congressman David Scott as well as U.S. Senators Johnny Isakson and David Perdue. The community group included Chairmans Club members of the Chamber led by Douglas County Commission Chair Romona Jackson-Jones, Douglasville Mayor Pro-Tem Larry Yockey and Douglas County School Superintendent Trent North. Infrastructure topics highlighted the list of issues carried by the group. Issues included federal assistance on major road projects such as the Hwy 92 relocation project and the I-20/I-285 Interchange, as well as the need to plan strategically for ample water resources in our growing community.

“The Douglas County Chamber promotes collaboration at all levels, and it was an amazing experience joining unified community leaders to convey our federal legislative priority message in Washington D.C.,” said Dr. Romona Jackson Jones, Douglas County Board of Commission Chairman.

The Washington D.C. Fly-In offers a collaborative way for government, education and business leaders in our community to meet congressional leaders as a collective voice. During the fast paced, two-day trip, attendees also participated in economic updates with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the Georgia Chamber’s Congressional and Staff Appreciation Reception where more than 300 leaders attended.

“The Douglas County Chamber is very appreciative of the community and business leaders who took time out of their business and away from their families to promote our community needs to elected officials in Washington D.C.,” said Kali Boatright, Chamber President & CEO.

Attendees on the Washington Fly-In (pictured L-R) included Harrison Merrill Sr., Foxhall Resort & Sporting Club; Howard Ray, HRC Engineers, Surveyors, & Landscape Architects; Superintendent Trent North, Douglas County Schools; Kara Pearson, GreyStone Power Corporation; Ken Bernard, Sherrod & Bernard, P.C.; Commission Chairman Romona Jackson-Jones; Chris Pumphrey, Douglas County Economic Development Authority; U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson; Gil Shearouse, Douglasville-Douglas County Water & Sewer Authority; Mayor Pro-Tem Larry Yockey, City of Douglasville; Nadia Faucette, Georgia Power Company; Craig Owens, WellStar Douglas Hospital; Kali Boatright, DC Chamber; Kim Learnard, West Georgia Technical College; and Gary Miller, GreyStone Power Corporation.