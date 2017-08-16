DC Chamber Announces 2017 Small Businesses of Excellence

The Douglas County Chamber and Douglas County Sentinel are pleased to announce the 2017 Small Businesses of Excellence. These nine businesses are recognized for successful operations and growth as well as service in their community. The Small Business of Excellence Awards were held on July 18th at the GreyStone Power Luncheon.

The Chamber is proud to recognize the important role that small businesses play in Douglas County and its economy. They recognize the work of the Small Business Committee who created the Small Businesses of Excellence designation from what was previously the Small Business of the Quarter Awards. The nine recipients are then eligible for the Small Business of the Year Award given at the Annual Awards Banquet in February.

In the seventh year of offering the Small Businesses of Excellence, the Chamber received over 20 nominations for Chamber member businesses. After being nominated by the community and their peers, each company completed a thorough application covering company information, growth, community involvement and adversity among other criteria. An independent panel of judges composed of business professionals and community leaders reviewed the applications, met to discuss their findings and make their selections.

2017 Small Businesses of Excellence

ALL Print Marketing & Media Solutions

457 Nathan Dean Boulevard, Suite 105 | Dallas, GA | 678.670.7521 | www.allprintmarketing.com

ALL Print Marketing & Media Solutions strives to deliver the highest quality products at the most affordable prices while providing an unsurpassed customer service experience. Their team has over 40 years in the industry and provides individualized consultations, custom graphics, dynamic print, branding and marketing solutions to fit each client’s needs.

The Centre at Arbor Connection

7475 Douglas Boulevard | Douglasville, GA | 678.213.3195 | www.thearborconnection.com

The Centre is an event facility owned by Sam & Rosco’s Restaurant that provides four ballrooms for business and social events with a maximum capacity of 400 guests. Their mission is to provide the highest quality of food and service to their clients.

HRC Engineers, Surveyors, & Landscape Architects

6554 East Church Street | Douglasville, GA |770.942.0196 | www.hughesray.com

At HRC, they are principled, precise and perceptive. HRC provides civil engineering, land surveying, landscape architecture, master planning and construction administration services for clients throughout the United States. Their team of professionals is committed to providing viable solutions for real world applications.

Inspiring Scholars Academy

2345 Pope Road | Douglasville, GA | 678.561.7458 | www.inspiringscholars.org

Inspiring Scholars has been serving children in Douglasville and surrounding areas for the past five years. They provide quality tutoring and transportation and recently expanded their services to include childcare. Inspiring Scholars Academy promotes a positive learning environment for children starting at six-weeks old to explore, create, and learn through structured learning.

Miller Architecture & Planning

6534 Spring Street | Douglasville, GA | 678.715.1586 | www.millerap.com

Miller Architecture and Planning is a full service architectural design practice founded on the belief that it is the responsibility of the design professional to be deeply involved in the betterment of their community. They do this through the embodiment of well-built structures appropriate to the client’s needs, sympathetic of their context, and respectful of the environment.

Mill Town Music Hall

1031 Alabama Avenue | Bremen, GA | 770.537.1845 | www.milltownmusichall.com

Mill Town Music Hall is a family entertainment venue located in Bremen. Mill Town hosts approximately two national level touring acts each month, and has hosted artists including Toby Keith, Kenny Loggins, Sara Evans, the Oak Ridge Boys, Amy Grant, and many, more.

Stoddard’s Range & Guns

5840 Bankhead Highway | Douglasville, GA | 678.838.4848 | www.stoddardsguns.com

At Stoddard’s, they combine a best-in-class range with a premium storefront to create a firearms facility unlike any other. Between their innovative courses, exciting competitions and unique event spaces, Stoddard’s brings a new level of quality and excitement to the gun range experience.

Wenck Travel

770.852.1925 | www.wencktravel.com

Wenck Travel focuses on their clients’ vision of their vacation, whether within the US or outside of the country. Patty and Stan relieve the stress of searching the internet, offer choices within the clients’ guidelines, make sure all questions are answered and all deadlines are met. They pride themselves on being your “Forever Memories” travel consultants.

West Georgia Cornhole, LLC

7811 Conners Road | Winston, GA | 770.265.8466 | www.westgeorgiacornhole.com

West Georgia Cornhole, LLC creates high-quality, custom, cornhole boards. Their mission of creating outdoor enjoyment one board at a time is based on excellent customer service and strict attention to detail. From a customer request, they handcraft each set and ship worldwide. They have 20 hardworking employees who make this all possible.

For more information about the 2017 Small Businesses of Excellence, please contact the Douglas County Chamber at 770.942.5022 or visit www.douglascountygeorgia.com.