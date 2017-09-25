DC Chamber Announces 2017-18 Youth Leadership Douglas Mentor Program Participants

The Douglas County Chamber is pleased to announce the selection of ten Youth Leadership Douglas (YLD) graduates and community leaders to participate in the YLD Mentor program for the 2017-18 school year. The selected students are paired with a mentor to facilitate conversation, guidance, and motivation during their senior year.

The YLD Mentor Program connects young adults with accomplished professionals from a broad array of commercial, nonprofit and government backgrounds. This is highly interactive program permits participants to utilize their mentors for personal and professional growth. Students and their mentor are required to meet at least three times throughout the course of the program.Mentors will help shape a student’s future by sharing knowledge and providing a firsthand glimpse of life and work in Douglasville and Douglas County. Mentors and mentees often find that the learning has been mutual and that the relationship has grown in ways not foreseen at the start.

Chamber vice president, Sara Ray, commented, “I am so excited for the inaugural YLD Mentor Program and how it will impact the students in the program! For years, my YLD graduates have been asking for a ‘part two’ and I am pleased to be able to offer them the opportunity to learn from executives in the community to help them grow as young leaders.”

Applications for the 2018-19 YLD programs will be available in early 2018. For more information on Youth Leadership Douglas, contact Sara Ray at 770.942.5022 or visit www.douglascountygeorgia.com/leadership.

2017-2018 Youth Leadership Douglas Mentor Program Participants:

Devon Boatright, DCHS and Nadia Faucette, Georgia Power Company;

Ashlyn Daniel, AHS and Tonya Jackson, RA-LIN & Associates, Inc.

Folasade Fasina-Thomas, AHS and Dr. Danielle Watson, Georgia Blue Foot & Ankle

Alex Godfrey, AHS and Chelley Williams, Williams Pharmacy

Tyler Kelly, CHHS, and Dean Wang, Holiday Inn Express

Drew Ledbetter, homeschool and Jerry Hall, Assured Comfort Heating, Air, & Plumbing

Kaleb Mack, DCHS and Jonathan Lynn, City of Tyrone

Joshua Mack, DCHS and Coryia Falker, Radio One

Jake Suttles, AHS and David Emadi, DC District Attorney’s Office

Avery Timmons, AHS and Casey Bethel, Georgia Tech