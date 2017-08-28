Crye-Leike opening in Douglasville

Crye-Leike joining Douglasville real estate mix

Crye-Leike Real Estate Services is opening a new office in Douglasville. Plans are for their Douglasville office to open October 1st.

The company is the fifth largest real estate firm in the United States according to a REAL Trends ranking of the top 500 real estate brokerages in the country. Founded in Memphis in 1977, the company now has seven regional headquarters throughout the southeast, including one in Atlanta. The Douglasville office will join more than 120 other branches located across a nine-state region.

The new office is located at 2092 Fairburn Road, at the corner of Sunset Drive. The Managing Broker is Ms. Nikita Barnes. The office offers a wide array of real estate services and is actively seeking new and experienced agents to join their team. For more information about Crye-Leike Real Estate Services, check out their webpage at crye-leike.com or call the Douglasville office at 770.947.2400 or 404.201.8371.