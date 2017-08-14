Cookers Wanted for the 2017 Chili Cook Off

The Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/Douglas County announced the 21st annual Chili Cook Off at the newly renovated O’Neal Plaza on Saturday, October 21st, 2017 from 6 until 9 p.m. This Chili Cook Off was the last public event on O’Neal Plaza before the renovations started and this year’s festival will be the first public event on the new O’Neal Plaza. Come celebrate Douglasville’s newly renovated plaza and chow down on all the competing chilis! Last year more than 3,000 people joined in this festive evening of good food, fun and entertainment as many local Douglasville celebrities presented the community with different flavors of chili. In 2016 Mike Miller, Mark Adams, and other local politicians, political parties, many candidates, and local businesses including Gold’s Gym and BB&T Bank competed to determine the best chili in Douglasville. Organizations, businesses and individuals who want to cook chili in the Halloween-themed event should contact the Cultural Arts Council 770-949-ARTS (2787) or cultureom@earthlink.net.

The fee as a chili cooker is $100 for a booth. The deadline is October 10, 2017. Chili cookers can also register and pay online through the CAC website, www.artsdouglas.org. Booths will only be assigned by first come first serve basis and when the full fee has been paid.

Last year the “Most Sold” winner was Mark Adams selling more than 15 gallons of chili! There will also be awards for the “Best Tasting” chili, last year won by Sheriff Tim Pounds, “Spiciest Chili” went to Petite Sweetz, and the “Best Presentation” for the most creatively decorated booth was also won last year by Mark Adams. The most sold winner for 2017 will be notified by phone and announced in our local newspapers, along with the other winners, in the week after the Chili Cook Off. New to the competition this year is the “Best Vegetarian Chili”! The 2017 tasting judges consist of David Mata from Texas Roadhouse, Chef Josalyn Holmes from Proof of the Pudding, and Chef Scott Lamphere from Gordon Food Services. Our “Best Presentation” judge will be Tuoia owner, Mausi.

Proceeds from Chili Cook Off benefits exhibits and classes at the Cultural Arts Council, educational programs in the schools, and the CAC’s “Family ARTSVentures!” artists in the schools and in the community performing series. Plans for Chili Cook Off are to have great weather, lots of chili eaters and great fun again this year!

The Cultural Arts Center is located at 8652 Campbellton Street in historic downtown Douglasville, Georgia, located about 20 miles from Atlanta and just off I-20 (exit 36). Hours of operation are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, please call 770/949-2787 or visit our website --- www.artsdouglas.org.

