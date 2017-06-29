CURRENT CONTESTS

West Georgia Digital Subscribers Daily Winner - We are giving away a $25 Gift Certificate every day in June to one lucky subscriber to our West Georgia Digital News & Views weekly free digital publication. If you would like to enter that contest, sign up HERE.

Crossword Puzzle Contest - In each issue of Chapel Hill News & Views and Villa Rica News & Views, we give away numerous prizes among those who send in their completed crossword puzzle, which appears in each issue.

COMING SOON

We will have numerous tickets to give away for the Carrollton Stampede Rodeo. We also have quite a few gift certificates to Sam & Rosco's and Golden Buddha.