Here Comes the Twisted Pickle

It’s green, it’s spiral sliced, and it’s deep fried, It’s the namesake appetizer of what is becoming a local favorite for diners and music fans alike. The Twisted Pickle Tavern will open July 31 at 2123 Fairburn Road, and will have its grand opening celebration September 30th. It boasts what may be the largest dance floor in the area along with an impressively lit stage and a diverse menu of tasty selections including their famous deep fried Claussen pickle.

Manager Beverly Clements is a hometown entrepreneur who is excited to provide a fun and welcoming atmosphere to casual diners and those looking for a night of music and fun. In March 2016, she and her partners were inspired to bring something different to Douglas County.

“We wanted a place where anyone could enjoy great music and great food.” To that end, they designed and built separate facilities under one roof. There is a 21 and over smoking area that has large windows facing the rest of the venue and its own ventilation and sound system. Non smokers can enjoy the tavern as well, both areas having a lite and vibrant atmosphere, with beachy colors and a positive feel.

The menu includes certified angus beef burgers, hand cut certified angus beef prime rib (on Friday and Saturday) and prime rib sandwiches on Sundays.

In the six months from inception to opening, Ms. Clements says that local businesses, contractors, officials, and friends and family have embraced their effort and made a challenging process positive and successful. From all indications, this Pickle isn’t likely to leave a sour taste!

You can learn more about the Twisted Pickle Tavern by visiting their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/TwistedPickleTavern