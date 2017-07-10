Comedy Night set for Villa Rica Mill Amphitheater

Comedy Night

The City of Villa Rica will present comedian Jermaine "Funnymaine" Johnson as part of its family friendly comedy night series on July 22nd at The Mill Amphitheater in downtown Villa Rica from 8pm to 10pm. Admission is free. Future comedy nights with other headlining comedians will take place on August 26th and September 23rd.

Funnymaine, a Birmingham native, has been a professional comedian for the past 12 years, and is a regular at a number of comedy clubs, including the Punchline in Atlanta.

For more information about Jermaine "Funnymaine" Johnson, you may visit his website at www.funnymaine.com