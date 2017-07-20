Local Help Wanted Classifieds

Job Opportunity: Platinum World Auto Body

Looking for a body workman and a mechanic

3575 Old Thompson Road, Austell
Contact: Shaun 678.509.5463

Job Opening: Magna

 

Now Hiring in Carrollton & Temple

All shifts available

• Assembly
• Forklift Operators

Contact Marissa or Keith at 770.462.4949
555 B Columbia Drive
Carrollton, GA 30117

marissa@ngastaffing.com | keith@ngastaffing.com

Teachers Wanted: Midway Christian Academy

• Full-time assistant teacher for 4-year-old class

• Full-time lead teacher for 3-year-old class

• Part-time toddler teacher

Operation hours at 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Monday - Friday

Contact: Linda Jackson 770.942.8243

Job Opening: Midway UMC After School Program

For the 2017-2018 school year

1930 Midway Road - hours are 2 - 6 p.m., 2:30 - 6:30 p.m. and 3 - 6:30 p.m.
Contact: Teresa Morris midwayasp@gmail.com

City of Villa Rica Jobs

 

Sanitation & Solid Waste Technician

Public Works
Rate of Pay: $13.25 - $22.20

 

Streets/Solid Waste Technician

Public Works
Rate of Pay: $13.25 - $22.20
Details: 3 Openings for Seasonal Positions

 

Licensing and Permitting Specialist

Community Development
Rate of Pay: $17.23 - $26.09

 

Library Assistant PT

Library
Rate of Pay: $10.66 - $16.02

 

Wastewater Treatment Plant Operator / Operator in Training

Public Works
Rate of Pay: $14.00 - $20.45

 

Custodian (29 hours per week)

Parks, Recreation & Leisure Services
Rate of Pay: $10.66 - $16.02

 

Receptionist Police Department Police Dept.

Rate of Pay: $10.66 - $16.02

 

Recreation Program Leader PT Parks, Recreation & Leisure Services
Rate of Pay: $11.66 - $17.66

 

Recreation Program Assistant PT Parks, Recreation & Leisure Services
Rate of Pay: $10.66 - $16.02

 

To apply for these positions: ga-villarica.civicplushrms.com/careers

