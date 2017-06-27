Local Help Wanted Classifieds

Afterschool Teachers at Prince of Peace Learning Center

Prince of Peace Learning Center is a small Christian school for children ages 2 through 1st grade, who believes in developing the whole child from academics, to social skills to spiritual success. Apply now and become part of our family.

•Candidate must have a love of children, be patient and kind, be a team player, possess good classroom management skills, and have good commuincation skills.

•Applicant must be at least twenty-one (21) years of age at date of hire; and be a good role model for children.

•Candidate must be able to present a clear background check at time of hire and throughout employment.

•Applicant must be able to manage a classroom of approximately fifteen (15) children ranging from ages 3-7 (both independently as well as with another teacher).

•Candidate should possess or be willing to become certified in CPR/First Aid within the first month of employment.

•Applicant should possess a minimum of 2 years of experience (or 31-60 clock hours) in Preschool/Child Care/Religious Education with young children

•Candidate should be available during the school year (Sept - May) to work in our afterschool program from 12:30p - 6pm and attend periodical school functions and events.

•If you meet these qualifications and would like to apply, please send your resume to the Director at poplcprek@gmail.com