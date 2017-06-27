Local Help Wanted Classifieds
Help Wanted Classifieds
Afterschool Teachers at Prince of Peace Learning Center
Prince of Peace Learning Center is a small Christian school for children ages 2 through 1st grade, who believes in developing the whole child from academics, to social skills to spiritual success. Apply now and become part of our family.
•Candidate must have a love of children, be patient and kind, be a team player, possess good classroom management skills, and have good commuincation skills.
•Applicant must be at least twenty-one (21) years of age at date of hire; and be a good role model for children.
•Candidate must be able to present a clear background check at time of hire and throughout employment.
•Applicant must be able to manage a classroom of approximately fifteen (15) children ranging from ages 3-7 (both independently as well as with another teacher).
•Candidate should possess or be willing to become certified in CPR/First Aid within the first month of employment.
•Applicant should possess a minimum of 2 years of experience (or 31-60 clock hours) in Preschool/Child Care/Religious Education with young children
•Candidate should be available during the school year (Sept - May) to work in our afterschool program from 12:30p - 6pm and attend periodical school functions and events.
•If you meet these qualifications and would like to apply, please send your resume to the Director at poplcprek@gmail.com
General Maintenance Technician III at the American Red Cross
9851 Commerce Way, Douglasville - Performs repairs and maintenance in plant or office facilities, or on machines and equipment.
Typically performs work in one or more of the maintenance trades: carpentry, plumbing, painting, machine and equipment repair, electrical, sheet metal fabrication, and welding.
Conducts routine, periodic, or special inspections to determine repair and maintenance work necessary to prevent breakdowns of facilities, machinery, and equipment.
Uses hand and power tools. Tests, inspects, troubleshoots, and repairs machines and equipment. Uses blueprints, sketches, layouts, wiring diagrams, drawings, and specifications. May train or check the work of other facilities staff.
For more information about this opportunity: http://celebratedouglascounty.us1.list-manage.com/track/clicku=627b40557f1d8acdec7138d20&id=d39f657633&e=kgeEvjbOjo
Bookkeeper & Administrative Assistant (part-time)
Douglas County Chamber, 6658 Church Street - 25 hours per week, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Monday - Friday - responsible for Chamber's financial administration, facility & equipment contract management, invoicing, meeting room reservations, and receptionist/welcome center support, and assists the CEO with administrative functions.
No phone calls, please
E-mail resume to address: boatright@douglascountygeorgia.com
http://www.DouglasCountyGeorgia.com
Job Fair: Manufacturing & CDL-A Driver Permanent Jobs Turano Georgia Bread
June 15th, 9 a.m. - 12 noon, Douglas County Courthouse, 8700 Hospital Drive
Hiring for All Positions: packaging, production, shipping, sanitation, maintenance mechanics & CDL-A drivers
City of Villa Rica Jobs
Wastewater Treatment Plant Operator / Operator in Training
Public Works
Rate of Pay: $14.00 - $20.45
Wastewater Treatment Plant Lead Operator
Public Works
Status: Until Filled
Police Officer - Villa Rica Police Dept.
Custodian (29 hours per week)
Parks, Recreation & Leisure Services
Rate of Pay: $10.66 - $16.02
To apply for these positions: ga-villarica.civicplushrms.com/careers
Leave a Reply