Citizen’s Police Academy scheduled

The Villa Rica Police Department will begin the 16th Citizen's Police Academy on August 10. The deadline for applications is August 1.

The Academy will take place every Thursday evening for 11 weeks and 12 sessions until it concludes on October 19th. Sessions run from 7:00pm to 9:00pm

Topics to be covered include criminal investigations, bullying, the K-9 program, Carroll County Sheriff's Department and jail, active shooter, handgun laws and use of force, uniform patrol, traffic enforcement, driving simulations, internal afffairs and more.

Registration forms are available at the Villa Rice Police Department. Each applicant will be subject to a criminal and driver's history check, and will be required to sign an injury release form. Applicans must be 18 years of age or older.

For more information, you may call the Villa Rica Police Department at 770.459.5149