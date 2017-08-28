Chick-fil-A employee goes beyond the call of duty

Thank You Gerald!

By Heather Chambley

I want to share my appreciation for a wonderful man that works at the Chick-fil-A in Villa Rica. His name is Gerald. I work next door to the restaurant, at the CVS Minute Clinic so I frequently (let's be honest, I go there every morning on my way to work) dine here and a lot of times I will walk across the parking lot to get a little fresh air.

When I decided to do that one day in August, little did I know there was a monsoon coming! Of course I forgot my umbrella and had no idea how I would make it back to work the remainder of my day without looking like a drowned rat. That is until Gerald offered to walk me all the way over to my store with his umbrella.

As we were walking, I repeatedly thanked him and mentioned I would do something special for him the next day he worked. He simply said that doing this for me was just another way of taking care of the customer, and that this wasn't the first time he had done something like this.

I have the pleasure of working in a field where I get to care for others everyday, but having someone do the same for me in such a way as this is just so unexpected and so uplifting. Gerald is such a gracious, kind, helpful and selfless person and he is definitely a wonderful reflection of Chick-fil-A and the care they provide to their customers and the community.

According to Justin Day, the Owner/Operator of the Chick-fil-A in Villa Rica, "Gerald has been a member of my team since we open the store in 2007. He actually started in our kitchen, but we quickly realized that his talents were much better used as our dining room host. He is one of the most gracious and caring people that you could ever meet. He has a genuine heart for service and truly cares about the people he serves. He always has a joke ready, and every once in a while one of them is good. I am very blessed and honored to have such a wonderful person as a member of my team."