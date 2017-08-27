Chick-Fil-A – New Parking Lot Design
Chick-fil-A Thornton Road
The Chick-fil-A on Thornton Road has a new parking lot design. In the past, they've had a problem with Thornton Road traffic either jumping in front of people who came in the back entrance for the drive through, or traffic backing up onto Thornton Road during busy times of the day. No more! They have installed signs and poles to better direct traffic. The side entrance (the one you come to first off Thornton Rd) is now the parking entrance. The back entrance is now the drive through entrance. The new design allows for a longer drive through line to back up onto the access road when necessary, instead of impacting Thornton Road. As always with Chick Fil A, there are hosts outside to speed the drive through process.
Leave a Comment