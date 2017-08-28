Chamber’s Young Professionals Connection Awards Continuing Education Scholarships to Local Millennials

The Douglas County Chamber’s Young Professionals Connection (YPC) was pleased to award the recipients of the annual YPC Continuing Education Scholarship at the GreyStone Power Luncheon on August 15th. Recipients were Mahdi Al-Husseini with TEDx Douglasville, and Douglas County School System employee Abby Robbins, a teacher at Factory Shoals Elementary School.

The YPC Continuing Education Scholarship is designed for young professionals from Chamber Member businesses or organizations seeking to continue their education on any level. Young professionals pursuing an undergraduate or graduate degree, a technical certification, attending a professional development conference, or simply returning to school for a refresher course or classes specific to their professional development are eligible to apply. A maximum of $500 is awarded to each individual selected.

Scholarship recipient Abby Robbins who will use this scholarship towards her Masters in Early Childhood Education commented, “from the time I was a child to present day, I have watched this community grow and change in more ways than one, and I am passionate about it remaining a positive community to be a part of.”

Al-Husseini spoke of his intentions with the scholarship saying, “this scholarship will allow me to continue my focus on local volunteer efforts while simultaneously completing studies in biomedical engineering and public policy at Georgia Tech, with an ultimate goal of pursuing a career with the United States Army.”

YPC is a program of the Douglas County Chamber Foundation. YPC combines personal and professional development through social, community service and professional activities, helping members connect with peers, connect with community and connect with a bright future. YPC’s mission is to create an inclusive and collaborative network of resources that empowers talented individuals to achieve their goals for professional growth and success; provide employers with an engaged and competitive workforce; and propels Douglasville/Douglas County forward.

Scholarships for 2018 will be available in January. To learn more about YPC and its functions, please contact Sara Ray at 770.942.5022 or visit www.douglascountygeorgia.com.