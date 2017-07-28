Chamber Golf Classic set for September

The Chamber Golf Classic will be held on Friday, September 29, at Mirror Lake Golf and Country Club. The club location is 1000 Canongate Parkway, Villa Rica.

The Douglas County Chamber Golf Classic is the premier golf event of the year in West Georgia. Each year, a sell-out crowd of more than 250 golfers, over 100 sponsors, and 100 volunteers participate in this event. Complimentary breakfast, lunch, dinner, beverages and door prizes are all included in the price.