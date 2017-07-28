Carrollton Fall Fair late September

Carrollton Fall Fair - With more than 30 carnival rides, this Fall fair will feature some of the well-loved attractions from the Spring fair. Experience the best view of Carrolton by taking a ride in the R44 helicopter. You can catch the West Texas Rattlesnake Show and The Aguiar Family Circus & Thrill Show featuring four motorcycles in The Globe of Death. There will be a petting zoo, numerous vendors, food options and much more!

Located at VFW Complex/Fairgrounds

​1625 Bankhead Hwy,

Carrollton, GA

For more information go to: www.carrolltonfair.com

Read about the upcoming state fair in October: newsandviewsusa.com/georgia-national-fair-coming-october/