Caliber Collision Opens Location in Douglas County

Caliber Collision manager, Michael Tumey, staff, and Chamber representatives celebrated their grand opening by holding a DC Chamber Ribbon Cutting on September 20th. Caliber Collision is located at 649 West Market Circle in Lithia Springs.

Caliber Collision is the nation’s largest collision repair company. It has taken an unyielding commitment to being the collision repair center of choice in every community they serve; a vision that began when the company was founded in 1997. They lead the industry by setting new standards in customer service and by implementing cutting edge technology at every turn. Caliber Collision has built a company with more than 500 convenient, state-of-the-art repair centers and growing, and hundreds of thousands of people entrust their vehicles to them every year.

City Councilman Richard Segal commented, “It is a pleasure to have your business in Douglasville and we look forward to watching your business thrive!”

Chamber vice president, Sara Ray, congratulated Michael, “we are elated you chose to locate your business in Douglas County. We look forward to supporting and promoting your franchise as it grows and will do everything we can to help ensure your business is a success!”

Caliber Collision is open Monday – Friday 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.. For more information about Caliber Collision, contact the office at 470.308.5106 or visit the website at www.calibercollision.com. Follow them on Facebook at Caliber Collision.