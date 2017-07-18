Bronze Goldminer Statue – Contribution to Villa Rica Main Street

The non-profit Villa Rica Main Street Arts Coalition is committed to promoting and furthering art of all forms in our community. As a result of the Coalition’s successful fundraising gala on April 28 at Uncorked on Main in downtown Villa Rica and ArtFEST on April 29, three contributions were made.

A contribution of $1,500 was presented at the meeting of the Villa Rica Main Street Arts Coalition Board in support of the fund for the bronze Goldminer Statue to be erected in downtown Villa Rica. The Coalition is committed to furthering art appreciation in our community and proudly supports this major project to commemorate the historical first gold rush in the United States.

Earlier this Summer, the Coalition awarded a grant in the amount of $2,500 to the Art Department of Villa Rica High School for equipment and supplies to establish a studio for students to create works of art through various printmaking techniques.

The award of $1,500 was made to ARC Carroll County in support of art-related programs of the Richards Respite Home, which serves adults with developmental disabilities. In addition to funding for art projects, the Coalition sponsored membership in VSA Arts of Georgia to provide opportunities for artistic and cultural experiences for the Home’s members.

For more information about the Villa Rica Arts Coalition, you can visit www.facebook.com/VillaRicaArts/ or email Hallie atartsinvillarica@gmail.com