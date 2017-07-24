Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Metro Brokers opens remodeled office

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Metro Brokers holds ribbon cutting for totally remodeled office

Blue skies and red ribbon added to the festive atmosphere July 12 as Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Metro Brokers celebrated the opening of their newly remodeled office on Chapel Hill Road in Douglasville. The facility underwent significant upgrades and now boasts a client friendly waiting area, fully-equipped workstations for associates, conference rooms, and a viewing room for client presentations.

President and CEO Kevin Levent was on hand for the ribbon cutting. “We are committed to the Douglasville market now and for years to come,” said Levent. Metro Brokers has seen tremendous growth under his leadership since 1996 and now fields more than 2000 agents. Over one hundred of those agents serve clients in the Douglasville office, making it one of the most successful locations in metro Atlanta.

Metro Brokers was established in 1979 and affiliated with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate (BHGRE) in 2009. They have grown to be the largest BHGRE affiliate in the world. They’ve served real estate buyers and sellers in Douglas County for almost two decades and their improved facilities reflect a continuing commitment to the community.

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Metro Brokers can be reached at 404-843-2500. The office address is 2911 Chapel Hill Road, Suite 260, Douglasville, GA 30135.

Visit the Better Homes and Gardens Metro Brokers website: www.bhgre.com